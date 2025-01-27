The top technology stocks, known as the “Magnificent 7,” opened at a significant loss Monday morning. Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) was down around 3% at the open but saw a notable rebound during the early trading
MAGS: The DeepSeek Crash Is A Warning Flag For Big Tech
Summary
- The Magnificent Seven stocks are overvalued due to speculative retail investor activity, with potentially limited EPS growth expected from AI advancements.
- The rise of Chinese AI competitors like DeepSeek highlights the vulnerability of US tech giants to more nimble innovators.
- Market exuberance post-election is fading, suggesting a bearish outlook for the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF, highlighted by the panic selling activity surrounding DeepSeek, indicating a buyer-seller imbalance.
- Higher interest rates and inflation may shift focus from tech to traditional sectors, which stand to benefit significantly from AI through associated efficiency improvements.
- In the past, the “Magnificent Seven” were small innovators in emerging technologies who outcompeted more capitalized giants. I suspect that pattern is repeating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.