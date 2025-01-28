Oracle: Traders Have Taken Profits - Stargate Rally Unlikely To Last

Jan. 28, 2025
Juxtaposed Ideas
13.05K Followers
Summary

  • ORCL has been a beneficiary of the ongoing generative AI boom, as observed in the double digits cloud licenses growth over the past two years.
  • These have already contributed to the expanding RPOs and the richer profit margins, as the US also launches Stargate.
  • Despite the DeepSeek sell-off, ORCL's inflated valuations and higher beta imply a minimal margin of safety.
  • Readers may want to note that the CEO has already offloaded ~87.2% of his existing ownership within January 2025 alone, with it netting him a neat sum of $453.4M.
  • Despite potential TikTok tailwinds, we are initiating a Hold (Neutral) rating for ORCL, while urging traders to take part of their gains off the table.
ORCL's Stargate-Induced Rally Is Unlikely To Last, As More Profit Taking May Occur

We previously covered Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) (NEOE:AMZN:CA), Alphabet Inc. aka Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) (NEOE:

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOG, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

