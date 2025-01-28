After a 2+ year bull market that is starting to echo 2021, it’s hard to find value. Even small caps have gotten caught up in Fed rate cuts and hopes that the Trump administration will usher an
Steelcase: Boring Value For A Hot Market
Summary
- The return to office and revenue growth in office furniture has yet to really play out.
- Steelcase has improved margins and its balance sheet considerably anyway, appears to be taking market share, and its stock is cheap.
- Should a return to growth materialize, the stock will do very well.
- Should we be stuck here, a 3.5% dividend and a 6x EV/EBITDA multiple are not the worst places to be stuck.
- The next recession seems unlikely to be worse for # of office workers than the previous recession (the pandemic period).
