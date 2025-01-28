W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Berkley - President & Chief Executive Officer

Rich Baio - Chief Financial Officer

Bill Berkley - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Alex Scott - Barclays

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Andrew Kligerman - TD Securities

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Mike Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets

Katie Sakys - Autonomous Research

Bob Huang - Morgan Stanley

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI

Meyer Shields - KBW

Brian Meredith - UBS

Josh Shanker - Bank of America

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Rob Berkley. Please go ahead, sir.

Rob Berkley

Lisa, thank you very much, and good afternoon all. And let me echo Lisa's welcome to our fourth quarter call.

So, as in the past, we have Bill