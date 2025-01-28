Nike: Price Pressure Is My Pleasure

Jan. 27, 2025 11:53 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE) Stock
Taron Kwak
624 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Nike offers a compelling investment opportunity for a long-term investor. With strong brand power, global distribution, and innovative products, it is well positioned for a turnaround.
  • Nike's DTC channel has grown significantly, now accounting for 44% of total revenue in 2024. But, strategic challenges such as strained wholesale relationships need to be addressed.
  • New CEO Elliot Hill aims to address excessive discounting, refocus on sports, and mend relationships with wholesale partners to restore its financial performance.
  • The stock's current pressure presents a timely investment opportunity for long-term investors anticipating a potential turnaround.
프랑스 축구 선수 킬리안 음바페 주연의 나이키 광고 광고판, 프랑스 파리

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

1. Investment Thesis

Nike (NYSE:NKE) provides an attractive investing opportunity of buying quality businesses at a bargain. The company is a leading sportswear brand. It has shown the ability to maintain high ROIC above 20%, which, I assume, the benchmark of above-average businesses. It also

This article was written by

Taron Kwak
624 Followers
Hello, I am from South Korea and a CFA charter holder since 2018. I like to invest in a company with attractive valuation and great qualities. Thank you.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NKE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NKE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NKE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News