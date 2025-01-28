Academy Sports and Outdoors: A Value Play Ready To Regain Momentum

GSBR Research
10 Followers
Summary

  • Academy Sports and Outdoors is expanding aggressively, planning to open 160-180 new stores over five years, leveraging favorable demographics in high-growth markets.
  • Despite 11 quarters of negative same-store sales, ASO has consistently generated positive free cash flow, highlighting operational efficiency. TTM FCF yield is 11%.
  • For fiscal year 2025, I expect ASO to deliver same-store sales growth in the low-single digits. This coupled with new store openings should push the overall sales growth to mid-single digits.
  • ASO's valuation is compelling, trading at a significant discount (7.7x 2026 P/E) compared to its closest peer, Dick’s Sporting Goods (15.7x).
  • I rate ASO as a Buy with a target price of $85, driven by robust growth prospects, superior store economics, and a strong value proposition.

Investment Summary

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is a leading retailer of sporting goods and outdoor recreation operating in the U.S. across 19 states with 298 stores. The market where ASO operates is very large (

GSBR Research is focused on locating small-cap stocks which are under covered with strong price appreciation potential. The team at GSBR Research has over 12 years of stock market investing experience. Associated with SA analyst HedgeMix

