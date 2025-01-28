I wouldn't say that global capital goods manufacturers are completely out of the woods yet with respect to weak trends in many geographies, but I think the edge of the forest is at least in sight. Manufacturing PMIs
IMI Looks Undervalued With Long-Term Automation Growth And Margin Improvement Drivers
Summary
- IMI plc is poised for improved growth in 2025, driven by recoveries in industrial automation markets, still-healthy process automation demand, and some improvement in life sciences and transport markets.
- Final 2024 results may be lackluster, and real evidence of recovering industrial demand may not emerge until mid-2025, but margin leverage has remained positive even on slower sales.
- I expect long-term revenue growth of 5% for IMIAF, with significant potential in power infrastructure, automation, and energy-efficient solutions, as well as further margin leverage.
- IMI looks undervalued by 10-20%, making them an interesting idea ahead of anticipated end-market recoveries in 2025.
