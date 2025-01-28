While the Large Language Models are quickly changing their compute needs from training (the process of creating an AI model) to inferencing (using an AI model) there arises an opportunity for AMD to capture this market, as NVIDIA (
AMD: An AI Powerhouse In The Coming Decade
Summary
- AMD has a significant opportunity in the AI inference market due to shifting compute needs from training to inferencing.
- DeepSeek's new reasoning model is cost-effective and competitive, signaling a rise in demand for inference compute.
- NVIDIA dominates AI GPUs, but AMD's MI300X outperforms NVIDIA's H100 and H200 in inference capabilities.
- I am aggressively buying AMD stock, anticipating its growth in the AI inference market over the next three years.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.