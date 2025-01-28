LSI Industries Is Still A Good Buy After Q2 Earnings

Jan. 28, 2025 2:27 AM ETLSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Stock
Research Wise
597 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • LSI Industries reported a 35.5% year-on-year revenue growth across its topline in Q2 FY25, driven by a 103% increase in the Display solution segment.
  • While project activity remains unfavorable in the lighting segment, strong demand environment in display solutions and acquisition contributions should support LYTS topline in the quarters ahead.
  • Efficiency is expected to improve with a focus on operational adjustment, which along with benefit from expected volume growth should drive margin in FY25.
  • The company's positive long-term outlook makes this stock an attractive investment opportunity at current levels.

View of meat and deli section of supermarket

FangXiaNuo/E+ via Getty Images

The Thesis

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) experienced strong double-digit growth across its topline driven by robust growth in the display solution segment, as project activity was strong across most of the verticals. I expect this to continue

This article was written by

Research Wise
597 Followers
As a finance enthusiast with years of experience in research, I am deeply engaged in studying diverse businesses, especially in the technology, industrial, and conglomerate sectors. I really like companies that have strong foundations and see them doing well in the long run. I enjoy writing about these businesses, telling their stories, strategies, and financial details. I use a mix of looking at their finances and writing to give insights into how well companies might do, helping people understand the market better. This focus on both looking at the numbers and explaining things reflects my dedication to both understanding and explaining the details of the financial world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LYTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LYTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LYTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News