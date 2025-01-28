Netflix Is Expensive To Own But I Am Willing To Take The Risk
Summary
- Netflix's Q4 FY24 earnings report showed impressive growth, with revenue up 16% YoY and operating income jumping 52%, validating my bullish thesis.
- Multiple growth drivers, including a booming ad business, live events, and a strong content slate, support Netflix's sustained momentum through 2025 and beyond.
- Despite high valuation metrics, Netflix's superior operational performance, expanding margins, and strong cash generation justify taking calculated risks at current price levels.
- Key risks include premium valuation sensitivity, competitive threats from tech giants, and currency fluctuations, but Netflix's growth potential and execution capabilities outweigh these concerns.
- Netflix holds 6% of a $650 billion entertainment market and under 10% TV share, leaving significant growth potential even in established regions.
