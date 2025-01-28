Oxford Lane Capital: Q3 Results Confirms My Optimism On Deal Activity
Summary
- Going into OXLC's Q3 FY25 results, my analysis had suggested growth shoots in the overall deal environment.
- I am glad to see that yesterday's results release is confirming my thesis, as net investments activity reached record highs and warehouse investments too saw a growth revival.
- I expect these portfolio growth drivers to translate into upticks in net investment income (NII) and NAV. But I do not like how frequent dilution is depressing NII per share.
- OXLC's valuations are trading at a 6% premium to NAV, which is typical. Hence, I think it is close to fair value.
- OXLC's relative technicals vs. S&P500 look mixed. But comparing it vs. the largest CLO ETF JAA, OXLC looks bullish.
