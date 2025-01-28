FBCG: Strong Historical Returns But High Volatility And Fees

Blue Chip Portfolios
1.65K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • FBCG offers investors exposure to blue chip U.S. large cap growth equities.
  • The fund's gross expense ratio of 0.60% is significantly higher than comparable index ETFs and somewhat higher than comparable active ETFs.
  • FBCG has delivered solid performance historically but has done so with elevated volatility.
  • FBCG's top holdings are similar to its passive peer IWF, suggesting limited active management differentiation, despite higher fees.
  • I rate FBCG a Hold.

ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

Torsten Asmus

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) is an ETF which seeks to deliver long-term growth of capital by investing in well-known blue-chip companies which have above-average growth potential.

The fund launched in June 2020 and has

This article was written by

Blue Chip Portfolios
1.65K Followers
Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company focused on delivering investing insights on single stocks, ETFs, and CEFs. Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FBCG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FBCG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBCG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News