Tech Stock Flash Crash: Why Savvy Investors Are Celebrating Instead Of Panicking

Jan. 28, 2025 4:15 AM ETNVDA, AMZN, GOOGL3 Comments
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group
(25min)

Summary

  • $2.5 trillion in stock market wealth evaporated as big tech billionaires lost $108 billion in one day.
  • The headlines surrounding DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough appear overblown. Despite claims of China surpassing U.S. AI tech, real‐world factors such as open‐source collaboration and more advanced U.S. systems suggest otherwise.
  • Tech superpowers are flush with money. Scaling AI requires consistent leaps in performance per watt—a domain where Nvidia excels, releasing ever more efficient GPUs that slash operating costs.
  • Hyperscalers don't care what models win; cloud giants run all the models. They are utilities, and NVDA is a chip utility for hyperscalers.
  • A well‐diversified, rules‐based approach that combines growth, value, and managed futures can limit downside, exploit volatility, and maintain long‐term compounding amid unpredictable markets.

Multi-ethnic businesspeople under rain of money

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

When I arrived at the gym at 5 a.m. on Monday, January 27th, the lady at the front desk asked me about the stock market crash.

That's unusual, given that the radio doesn't usually discuss the

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 14 model portfolios.

  • my family's real-money $4.4 million family portfolio (with real-time email notifications on all trades)

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei
114.66K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News