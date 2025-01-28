Axon Enterprise: Amazing Stock, Amazing Impact

  • Axon Enterprise is revolutionizing public safety with cutting-edge technology, including AI, drones, and conducted energy devices, driving significant growth and innovation.
  • Despite a high P/E ratio of 158.43, AXON's strong fundamentals, financial strength, and impressive growth prospects justify a buy rating.
  • AXON's Q3 revenue grew 32% YoY to $544.27 million, with EPS smashing expectations, and future contracted revenue up 33% to $7.7 billion.
  • AXON's unique market position, robust financials, and continuous innovation make it a standout investment in the security and public safety sector.

Security guard watching virtual screens over city

Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Alarmingly, assaults on American law enforcement hit a ten-year-high in 2023 with nearly 80,000 officer attacks. Assaults with firearms has also hit its peak over the last decade.

Axon Enterprise (

I am an investment author with passion for finance and global markets. I enjoy gearing toward economic analysis, specifically on a macro level. Through current and forward looking market trends, fundamental and technical analysis, my goal is to provide investors and readers with the tools and knowledge to make informed and confident investment decisions. I am always open to feedback and hope you enjoy my writing!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

