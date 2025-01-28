QGRO: Sophisticated Growth ETF With Average Return

Summary

  • American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF holds a portfolio of 199 stocks divided into pure growth and stable growth subsets.
  • QGRO is diversified across holdings but concentrated in technology.
  • The fund has outperformed the Russell 1000 since inception, but performance is average compared to popular growth ETFs.
  • SCHG, VUG and IWF show better returns, higher liquidity and lower fees.
Customer service rating experience and feedback emotion and satisfaction survey with star and negative, neutral and positive facial expressions. hand choose 3 star neutral face icon on wood cube.

Wipada Wipawin/iStock via Getty Images

QGRO Strategy

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) was launched on 09/10/2018 and tracks the American Century U.S. Quality Growth Index. QGRO has a portfolio of 199 stocks and an expense ratio of 0.29%.

