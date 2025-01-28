Fincantieri: Major Shipbuilder With Upside On Positive Defense, Digitalization And Energy Trends

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Fincantieri, a global shipbuilder with centuries of experience, is expanding its defense and commercial shipbuilding segments, including cruise ships, naval vessels, and offshore support vessels.
  • The company expects over €8 billion in revenues for the year, driven by strong order intake and a robust backlog, particularly in shipbuilding.
  • Despite needing additional cash through debt refinancing, Fincantieri's long-term growth is supported by trends in environmentally friendly ships, digital solutions, and autonomous vessels.
  • I rate Fincantieri stock a buy, with a price target of $10.66, based on positive near-term and long-term growth opportunities in the naval and digitalization sectors.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Hs Prometheus A-374 General Support Ship Etna type.

bluebeat76/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As part of my defense coverage, I am also covering companies with maritime defense exposure. Some of the companies I already cover are Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), General Dynamics (GD), Saab (

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
18.41K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FNCNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FNCNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FNCNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News