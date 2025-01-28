MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is a fascinating business. It is, potentially, the financial engineering project with the highest long-term return prospects of modern times. That said, it comes with the high cost of severe volatility, in what I term a "bipolar" business model. Until
Don't Bet The Farm On MicroStrategy Stock
Summary
- MicroStrategy’s unique Bitcoin strategy offers massive long-term potential but comes with extreme volatility, making it speculative and risky for most investors.
- MicroStrategy stock amplifies Bitcoin's gains and losses with debt and equity providing a Bitcoin yield, but beware of heightened risks compared to Bitcoin in downturns.
- Bitcoin’s next peak post-halving may occur in late 2025, but MicroStrategy’s shares are likely to lose momentum sooner, favoring Bitcoin as the better near-term investment.
