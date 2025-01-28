This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

More on Today's Markets:

Spain's unemployment rate fell to 10.61% in Q4, down from 11.21% in the previous quarter and falling short of the market consensus of 11.1%. Retail sales in Norway fell by 0.1% M/M in December. Household consumption of goods in Norway decreased by 1.1% M/M in December. The pan-European Stoxx 600 (STOXX) gained 0.22% with gains seen in tech and media, following losses seen the previous day due to concerns over rising AI competition from China.

The EU last year imposed tariffs of up to 45% on EVs made in China, after an anti-subsidy investigation found that Beijing's unfair subsidization was harming European automakers. Tesla's (TSLA) cars made in China subject to a 7.8% tariff, while a 20.7% tariff applies to BMW's (OTCPK:BMWKY) China-made EVs.

Trump confirmed Microsoft's (MSFT) involvement when asked by reporters, stating, "I would say yes," and emphasized that he would like the U.S. to have a 50% ownership position in any joint venture that arises from the acquisition.