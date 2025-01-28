Universal Tariff Rate In The Cards

Tariff talk

President Donald Trump has once again ramped up his tariff rhetoric, with traders now expecting potentially harsher tariffs to be announced in the coming days. A universal tariff rate is now being seen as inevitable, following a media report on Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's plans.



Across-the-board levy: Bessent, the hedge fund manager who was confirmed as the next Treasury secretary on Monday, is favoring a 2.5% universal tariff rate on U.S. imports, the Financial Times reported. This rate will then rise gradually, four people familiar with the proposal told the media outlet. But Trump later said he wants the universal tariff rate to be "much bigger" than 2.5%. "I have it in my mind what it's going to be… I won't be setting it yet, but it'll be enough to protect our country," he added.



Trump also said he'd impose tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper, computer chips, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals in the "very near future" to bring production back to the U.S. The president previously said he'd announce tariffs of up to 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico by February 1, and over the weekend, used the tariff threat as a bargaining chip to force Colombia to accept illegal migrants deported from the U.S.



Dollar rises: Trump's comments on the universal tax rate pushed the U.S. dollar higher, with the index tracking the greenback (DXY) hovering near $108. ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole said the comments "may have put a new solid floor below the greenback," as they "contradict the markets' tentatively sanguine assumption that tariffs would be more of a case-by-case measure (like for Colombia) and not universal."