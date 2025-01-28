Universal Tariff Rate In The Cards

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Tariff talk
President Donald Trump has once again ramped up his tariff rhetoric, with traders now expecting potentially harsher tariffs to be announced in the coming days. A universal tariff rate is now being seen as inevitable, following a media report on Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's plans.
Across-the-board levy: Bessent, the hedge fund manager who was confirmed as the next Treasury secretary on Monday, is favoring a 2.5% universal tariff rate on U.S. imports, the Financial Times reported. This rate will then rise gradually, four people familiar with the proposal told the media outlet. But Trump later said he wants the universal tariff rate to be "much bigger" than 2.5%. "I have it in my mind what it's going to be… I won't be setting it yet, but it'll be enough to protect our country," he added.
Trump also said he'd impose tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper, computer chips, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals in the "very near future" to bring production back to the U.S. The president previously said he'd announce tariffs of up to 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico by February 1, and over the weekend, used the tariff threat as a bargaining chip to force Colombia to accept illegal migrants deported from the U.S.
Dollar rises: Trump's comments on the universal tax rate pushed the U.S. dollar higher, with the index tracking the greenback (DXY) hovering near $108. ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole said the comments "may have put a new solid floor below the greenback," as they "contradict the markets' tentatively sanguine assumption that tariffs would be more of a case-by-case measure (like for Colombia) and not universal."
What else is happening...
DeepSelloff: Nvidia (NVDA) value craters, OpenAI's Sam Altman reacts.
Trump says Microsoft (MSFT) is among contenders for TikTok (BDNCE).
Tesla (TSLA), BMW (OTCPK:BMWKY) sue EU over Chinese EV tariffs.
EV success: Norway is on track to be the first country to go fully electric.
Walgreens (WBA) sinks as potential takeover by Sycamore is likely dead.
Vail Resorts (MTN) gains as investor pushes for CEO ouster, board reset.
Arabica coffee futures hit record high, driven by supply and tariff concerns.
Top container shippers not returning to Red Sea despite Houthi pledge.
WHO exit: CDC staff told not to work with UN agency till further notice.
Today's Markets
In Asia, Japan -1.4%. Hong Kong +0.1%. China closed. India +0.7%.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.6%. Paris +0.4%. Frankfurt +0.6%.
Futures at 6:30, Dow flat. S&P +0.3%. Nasdaq +0.6%. Crude +0.6% to $73.59. Gold +0.4% to $2,748.20. Bitcoin +3.7% to $102,634.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +3 bps to 4.57%.
Today's Economic Calendar
FOMC meeting begins
08:30 AM Durable Goods
09:00 AM Case-Shiller Home Price Index
09:00 AM FHFA House Price Index
10:00 AM Consumer Confidence
10:00 AM Richmond Fed Mfg. Index
11:30 AM Results of $30B, 2-Year FRN Auction
01:00 PM Results of $44B, 7-Year Note Auction
01:00 PM Money Supply
