Arista Networks: AI Capex Will Only Expand
Summary
- Arista Networks should benefit from increased AI capex by top clients Microsoft and Meta Platforms, signaling potential revenue growth beyond current market expectations.
- Most recently, Meta Platforms announced an additional $65B spend in capex, which is extremely beneficial for Arista Networks due to the robust partnership between the two companies.
- DeepSeek may have rocked the AI party boat, but I believe these headwinds are temporary and unwarranted for the AI networking market.
- Competitive headwinds from Nvidia are tempered, with Arista expected to extend its market leadership in AI networking, targeting $1.5 billion in revenue for CY25.
- I am upgrading Arista's PT with a Buy rating to $139 and note that there may be ST volatility this week due to the news on DeepSeek AI.
