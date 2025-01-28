Cryptocurrencies have been large beneficiaries of speculative price gains since the election of President Donald Trump in the United States. In the time since Trump's inauguration on January 20th, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is roughly flat while other assets have shown
ZCash: Recent Developments Offer An Improved Outlook?
Summary
- Amid growing optimism around crypto regulations in the United States, a US Court overturned OFAC sanctions on privacy protocol/mixer Tornado Cash.
- Privacy protocols have been a dubious wager in the digital asset space, but there are positive signs. The shielded pool on ZCash has grown by nearly 50% since last May.
- On-chain usage is low and borderline concerning. Daily active addresses are at multi-year lows and ZEC's network value to transactions ratio is at a 28-month-high.
