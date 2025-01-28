While the gold space has been obsessed over the gold streaming from London to New York in reaction to President Donald J. Trump’s tariff threats, even as it had little effect on price, the bigger story is
China Continues Making Covert Gold Purchases In London
Summary
- Direct gold exports from the U.K. to China - a proxy for PBoC purchases - remained impressively strong in November, at 50 tonnes.
- As the Chinese central bank in 2024 has secretly bought approximately 600 tonnes with $50 billion U.S. dollars, it’s confident about where the dollar price of gold is going: Up.
- Gold’s hedging benefits against geopolitical shocks, and fears of a debt spiral and yield curve control will keep central bank gold demand in the East structurally higher.
Jan Nieuwenhuijs is a financial researcher and gold analyst at Money Metals. Nieuwenhuijs mostly writes about gold, covering topics such as the global physical gold market, derivative markets, central banks' gold policy, and the international monetary system.