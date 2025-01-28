RUNSTUDIO

Tesla (TSLA), BMW (OTCPK:BMWKY) challenge EU tariffs on China-made EVs. (00:25) EV success: Norway on track to be first country to go fully electric. (01:50) Smithfield Foods (SFD) prices IPO at $20 per share. (02:56)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and German automaker BMW (OTCPK:BMWKY) have joined Chinese electric vehicle makers BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYF), and SAIC Motor in challenging the European Union's tariffs on China-made EVs.

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shanghai unit and BMW (OTCPK:BMWKY) filed cases against the European Commission at the EU's General Court, the bloc's second-highest court. No other details were disclosed on the court's website.

The EU last year imposed tariffs of up to 45% on EVs made in China, after an anti-subsidy investigation found that Beijing's unfair subsidies were harming European automakers. Tesla's (TSLA) cars made in China are subject to a 7.8% tariff, while a 20.7% tariff applies to BMW's (OTCPK:BMWKY) China-made EVs.

A spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that BMW (OTCPK:BMWKY) opposes the tariffs as they "harm the business model of globally active companies, limit the supply of e-cars to European customers, and can even slow down decarbonization in the transport sector." adding that the company still prefers to negotiate an agreement.

"We take note of these cases and we look forward to defending ourselves in court," Olof Gill, European Commission's spokesperson, said. He added that the EU is open to negotiating a solution that addresses unfair competition.

Norway is on track to be the first country to phase out the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars.

The Scandinavian nation has a goal of ensuring all new vehicles are zero-emission by 2025.

Fully electric vehicles accounted for 96% of all new cars sold in Norway in the first few weeks of 2025, according to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

Last year, nine out of ten new cars sold were fully electric, with Tesla's (TSLA) Model Y and Model 3 being the most popular choices.

Norway's EV transition has been a success largely due to substantial tax breaks. The government has also invested heavily in EV charging infrastructure and provided grants to housing associations to enable at-home charging.

To note, there are still many gasoline and diesel cars on Norway's roads. About 28% of owned cars are fully electric at the national level, and in Oslo, the figure is over 40%.

Smithfield Foods (SFD) has priced an underwritten initial public offering of ~26M shares at a public offering price of $20.00 per share.

Smithfield is an American food company that sells packaged meats and fresh pork.

The offering consists of ~13M shares to be sold by the company and ~13M shares to be sold by the company's existing shareholders.

The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase from the selling shareholder up to ~3.91M additional shares.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling shareholder.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on January 28, 2025 under the ticker symbol "SFD."

The offering is expected to close on January 29, 2025.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 0.3% at $73/barrel. Bitcoin is up 4.5% at $102,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.5% and the DAX is up 0.5%. The Chinese New Year public holiday begins. Major Asian exchanges that will be closed for at least part of the week-long holiday include the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The flurry of trade and tariff developments could add to volatility for U.S.-traded Chinese stocks during the holiday period in Asia.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Graco (NYSE:GGG) shares fell nearly 7% after reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 results, with net sales declining 3% across all regions and gross profit margin dropping about 2 percentage points.

