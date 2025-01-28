SAP SE (SAP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2024 1:00 AM ET

Alexandra Steiger - Global Head of Investor Relations

Christian Klein - Chief Executive Officer

Dominik Asam - Chief Financial Officer

Alexandra Steiger

Good morning, everyone and welcome. Thank you for joining us. With me today are CEO, Christian Klein; and CFO, Dominik Asam. On this call, we will discuss SAP's fourth quarter and full year results for 2024. You can find the deck supplementing this call as well as our quarterly statement on our Investor Relations website.

