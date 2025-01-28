DeepSeek has shaken up the AI landscape, and investors are still weighing up its implications. Is it a flash in the pan, or a long-term threat? Technology-heavy funds like the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:
MGK: A DeepSeek Re-Evaluation
Summary
- DeepSeek's impact on AI technology could negatively affect semiconductor stocks like Nvidia, but may benefit hyperscalers like Apple, Meta, and Amazon.
- MGK's heavy exposure to Nvidia poses a risk, but its diversified mega-cap growth strategy remains attractive with a low 0.07% expense ratio.
- MGK outperformed peers over the long term, but this trend has narrowed in the last year and more recently.
- Despite potential risks, MGK is rated a "hold" with a recommendation to consider a smaller position size and diversification to mitigate concentration risk.
