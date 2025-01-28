Data Update 3 For 2025: The Times They Are A'changin'!

Aswath Damodaran
Summary

  • In this post, I will remain focused on US equities, but I will break them into groupings, looking for differences.
  • I first classify US stocks by sector, to see return variations across different industry groupings.
  • I follow up by looking at companies broken down by market capitalization, with an eye on whether the much-vaunted small cap premium has made a comeback.
  • I also look how much the market owes its winnings to its biggest companies, with the Mag Seven coming under the microscope.
In my first two data posts for 2025, I looked at the strong year that US equities had in 2024, but a very good year for the overall market does not always translate into equivalent returns across segments of the market. In this

Aswath Damodaran
Please note that the article that you are reading here was originally written on my blog and is republished in Seeking Alpha and other forums. Consequently, I neither track nor respond to comments here. I am sorry!   ==Editors' Note: Seeking Alpha monitors Dr. Damodaran blog and posts relevant articles on his behalf.

