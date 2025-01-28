In my first two data posts for 2025, I looked at the strong year that US equities had in 2024, but a very good year for the overall market does not always translate into equivalent returns across segments of the market. In this
Data Update 3 For 2025: The Times They Are A'changin'!
Summary
- In this post, I will remain focused on US equities, but I will break them into groupings, looking for differences.
- I first classify US stocks by sector, to see return variations across different industry groupings.
- I follow up by looking at companies broken down by market capitalization, with an eye on whether the much-vaunted small cap premium has made a comeback.
- I also look how much the market owes its winnings to its biggest companies, with the Mag Seven coming under the microscope.
