Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET), a leader in high-speed networking hardware, saw its stock fall over 22% today following the DeepSeek drama. DeepSeek, a Chinese competitor to ChatGPT, has taken the market by storm, as the company claims to have trained the
Arista Networks: DeepSeek Isn't A Death Sentence, But I'm Not Buying The Dip
Summary
- Arista Networks Inc.'s stock fell over 22% due to concerns about AI infrastructure demand following DeepSeek's cost-efficient AI model development.
- Despite the drop, Arista remains a high-quality company with strong financials, but its valuation is still too high to buy.
- DeepSeek's breakthrough could either reduce demand for Arista's high-end infrastructure or democratize AI, potentially increasing demand for networking solutions.
- I'm waiting for a lower valuation before buying ANET stock, as current levels don't offer a significant discount.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.