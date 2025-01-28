The advancements shown by DeepSeek threaten to undermine all of the investment that US companies have put into AI and could greatly reduce the

Markets are in panic mode as AI stocks lead a tech sell-off.

This stock is part of my End Of The World Portfolio.

A portfolio of highly diversified, secure and reliable companies that will do well in ANY environment.

Join the Pragmatic Investor today to get full access to the portfolio and more.

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Access to the End of The World and YOLO portfolios

- Trade Ideas

- Weekly Video