Market Is Wrong About DeepSeek; Google Is A Huge Beneficiary

James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Markets are panicking as AI stocks sell off due to DeepSeek's cost-effective advancements, but this is bullish for long-term AI innovation.
  • NVIDIA and other tech companies may face short-term bearish impacts, but DeepSeek's democratization of AI will create new customers and opportunities.
  • Google stands to benefit massively from reduced AI development costs, faster innovation, and broader AI adoption, making it a strong buy ahead of earnings.
  • Despite recent rallies, Alphabet remains undervalued with a PE under 26, and Pelosi's investment improves its outlook amidst competitive and regulatory risks.

Computer showing an error message

alengo

Thesis Summary

Markets are in panic mode as AI stocks lead a tech sell-off.

The advancements shown by DeepSeek threaten to undermine all of the investment that US companies have put into AI and could greatly reduce the

This stock is part of my End Of The World Portfolio.

A portfolio of highly diversified, secure and reliable companies that will do well in ANY environment.

Join the Pragmatic Investor today to get full access to the portfolio and more.

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Access to the End of The World and YOLO portfolios

- Trade Ideas

- Weekly Video

This article was written by

James Foord
22.34K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOGL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News