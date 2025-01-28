Whether you believe Bitcoin will go to the moon or is a useless asset with no tangible value, one thing is certain; Bitcoin is one of the most volatile assets in this decade. When implied volatility ("IV") levels elevate, selling options can become an
YBIT Vs. BTCI: Don't Get Baited By High Yields
Summary
- I rate BTCI a Buy and YBIT a Sell due to BTCI's superior NAV management, stronger total returns, and effective options strategy.
- BTCI's European-style options and target distribution rates minimize NAV erosion and allow for capital appreciation while still providing 25-30% yields.
- YBIT, on the other hand, has suffered significant NAV erosion and has only managed to barely break even in total returns during a Bitcoin bull market.
- BTCI is also more tax efficient with its use of index options, though both funds have estimated over 95% ROC distributions.
- Both funds carry risks due to Bitcoin's volatility and limited options history, but BTCI's approach provides a more stable and profitable income stream for investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.