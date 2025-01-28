TSMC's Selloff Creates A Buy Opportunity
Summary
- DeepSeek's development with less advanced hardware raised concerns, causing significant stock drops for TSMC, Nvidia, and AMD, but the reaction seems disproportionate.
- TSMC's leadership in semiconductor manufacturing remains strong, with continued demand for advanced chips in AI, Cloud, 5G, and robotics sectors.
- Despite potential risks from DeepSeek and market cyclicality, TSMC's fundamentals, including solid Q4 earnings and diversified revenue, support a buy rating.
- TSMC's valuation is attractive, with growth prospects in AI and IoT, making it a compelling investment despite market doubts and geopolitical risks.
