Getinge AB (GNGBF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Getinge AB (OTCPK:GNGBF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call January 28, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mattias Perjos - President & CEO

Agneta Palmer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rickard Anderkrans - Handelsbanken

Erik Cassel - Danske Bank

Aisyah Noor - MS

Mattias Vadsten - SEB

Kristofer Liljeberg - Carnegie Investment Bank

Patrik Ling - DNB Markets

Operator

Welcome to the Getinge Q4 Report 2024. [Operator Instructions] Now I will hand the conference over to speakers CEO, Mattias Perjos; and CFO, Agneta Palmer. Please go ahead.

Mattias Perjos

Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, today to today's earnings call. With me, I have our CFO, Agneta Palmer. Today's conference, we'll start by looking at the performance of Q4 and then a bit of a recap of some of the key events of 2024.

So we can move directly over to Page No. 2, please. So the key takeaways when it comes to performance for the quarter, let's start with that. So looking back now at a strong quarter consistent through the 3 months. Order intake grew by 11%, of which organic growth amounted to 7.4%, thanks to positive development in all regions and all business areas, except for Life Science, which was basically flat.

Net sales increased by 11.8% in the quarter and there was 9.2% organic growth when it came to sales. If you look at the adjusted gross and EBITDA margins, they improved significantly in the quarter. This was mainly due to healthy price increases coming through. We had good leverage from the higher volume.

We had a positive product mix and also good traction from our productivity efforts. And when we talk about financial leverage, our financial position remains solid. And even if the leverage has increased somewhat after the acquisition of Paragonix, it is trending down, and our financial position