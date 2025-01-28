Broadcom: DeepSeek Selloff Creates A Perfect Buying Opportunity (Upgrade)
Summary
- Broadcom Inc.'s selloff is driven by DeepSeek's AI models, which use fewer GPUs and offer better inference efficiency than American models, which could challenge AI accelerator demand forecasts.
- Broadcom's diverse portfolio and strong custom silicon demand from Big Tech firms make the pessimism way overblown.
- Broadcom's AI revenue is resilient to trade wars and sanctions, unlike Nvidia, making it a better investment in the current climate.
- The selloff presents a rare buying opportunity in AVGO stock, a highly profitable conglomerate with robust growth in its custom silicon business.
