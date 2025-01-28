The Q4 earnings season continued on a positive note after big banks and other financials struck a bullish tone in the first two weeks of reporting. Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported at this point, 80% have beaten analyst
Can The Magnificent 7 Maintain An Upbeat Earnings Season?
Summary
- The Q4 earnings season continued on a positive note after big banks and other financials struck a bullish tone in the first two weeks of reporting.
- Highly anticipated reports from the Magnificent 7 will be in focus over the next couple of weeks.
- Southwest Airlines is set to report their Q4 2024 results on Thursday, January 30, a week later than expected.
- With the Q4 season getting started a little later this year, the peak weeks are expected to fall between February 3-28, with each week expected to see over 1,200 reports.
