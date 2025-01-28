Ulta Beauty: An Excellent Business Still Selling At A Fair Price
Summary
- Ulta Beauty exhibits operational excellence and adaptability to the changing market trends.
- The company promoting its CEO from within the company instead of hiring an outsider indicates all the operation excellence they have demonstrated in the past will continue.
- The Haircare and Wellness category can be Ulta Beauty's growth engine moving forward.
- With consumers willing to add more products to their routine, Ulta Beauty's wide range of merchandise allows it to capture consumers looking at all price points.
- With an Intrinsic value of $523.22 per share, Ulta Beauty is selling at a price that I deem fair, as you get to buy an excellent business with a lot of growth ahead of it.
