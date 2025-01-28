Nebius Group: DeepSeek Gives A Golden Buying Opportunity

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group
(8min)

Summary

  • The recent sell-off in Nebius Group N.V.'s stock presents a golden buying opportunity due to its undervaluation and growth potential.
  • Nebius specializes in full-stack AI infrastructure, serving both large tech firms and SMBs, positioning it as a key player in the AI industry.
  • The company plans to expand its GPU capacity significantly and diversify into AI data management, edtech, and autonomous driving, targeting massive TAMs.
  • I consider NBIS stock to be a “shovel seller” in this fight between different LLMs and chips. Based on my valuation calculations, I think the stock is 54% undervalued after the dip.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Beyond the Wall Investing. Learn More »

Синий кит, море, animal

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

The Sell-Off Has Provided A Golden Buying Opportunity

While American tech companies — especially inside the semi space — were under severe pressure as the market started questioning DeepSeek's impact, I discovered a fascinating situation

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
6.96K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NBIS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NBIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NBIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NBIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News