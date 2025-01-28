Atlas Copco AB (publ) (ATLKY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Atlas Copco AB (publ) (OTCPK:ATLKY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Kinnart – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Vagner Rego – President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniela Costa – Goldman Sachs

Andrew Wilson – JPMorgan

Michael Harleaux – Morgan Stanley

Klas Bergelind – Citi

Andreas Koski – BNP Paribas Exane

James Moore – Redburn Atlantic

Benjamin Heelan – Bank of America

Sebastian Kuenne – RBC

Anders Roslund – Pareto Securities

Peter Kinnart

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everybody, on this earnings call for the Fourth Quarter Results 2024 for the Atlas Copco Group. My name is Peter Kinnart. I'm here together with Vagner Rego to present to you the results for the fourth quarter. But before I hand over to Vagner to start the presentation, I will already know, as usual, as you know, remind you that I would like to ask you, whenever we get to the Q&A session, that you would please refrain to only asking one question at a time in order to make sure that all participants in the call have the opportunity to at least raise one question. And of course, should there be more time then you're more than welcome to line up again in the queue to ask your next questions.

So thank you for that in advance. And with that, I hand over to you, Vagner, on the Q4 earnings call.

Vagner Rego

Thank you, Peter, and welcome to this conference call. So in the first slide, you can see a portable compressor where we want to highlight a solid quarter for Power Technique. So if we then go to Slide number 2, our Q4 in brief, we had a solid organic growth in the quarter, 4%. Good service business in all business area. We are quite happy to