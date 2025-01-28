Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Powell Brown - President & CEO

Andy Watts - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Peters - Raymond James

Robert Cox - Goldman Sachs

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Alex Scott - Barclays

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Charles Lederer - BMO

Dean Criscitiello - KBW

Scott Heleniak - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Brown & Brown Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

Please note that certain information discussed during this call, including information contained in the slide presentation posted in connection with this call, and including answers given in response to your questions, may relate to future results and events or otherwise be forward-looking in nature. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events, including those relating to the company's anticipated financial results for the fourth quarter, and are intended to fall within the Safe Harbor provisions of the securities laws.

Actual results or events in the future are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from those currently anticipated, or desired, or referenced in any forward-looking statements made as a result of a number of factors. Such factors include the company's determination as it finalizes its financial results for the fourth quarter that its financial results differ from the current preliminary unaudited numbers set forth in the press release issued yesterday, other factors that the company may not have currently identified or quantified and those risks and uncertainties identified from time-to-time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additional discussion of these and other factors affecting the company's business and prospects, as