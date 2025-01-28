Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:SARTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call January 28, 2025 7:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Joachim Kreuzburg - Chief Executive Officer
Florian Funck - Chief Financial Officer
René Fáber - Head, Bioprocess Solutions
Conference Call Participants
Richard Vosser - JPMorgan
Charles Pitman-King - Barclays
Matthew Weston - UBS
Doug Schenkel - Wolfe Research
Charles Weston - RBC Capital Markets
Subbu Nambi - Guggenheim Securities
James Quigley - Goldman Sachs
Hugo Solvet - BNP Paribas
Oliver Metzger - ODDO BHF
Dylan van Haaften - Stifel
James Vane-Tempest - Jefferies
Thibault Boutherin - Morgan Stanley
Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech Conference Call on the Preliminary Results 2024 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Yousef, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. This call is scheduled for 60 minutes. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The conference was not to be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it’s my pleasure to hand over to Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg. Please go ahead.
Joachim Kreuzburg
Yes. Thank you very much for opening our conference call today, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for dialing in. Thank you for your interest in Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech. As always, we will present our results in a way that I will start with some highlights, and then Florian will expand on the financial results in quite some detail on the Sartorius Group. And then after that, René will talk about the results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech.
So, the highlights for 2024 for the Sartorius Groups are, first of all, we have fully achieved our reverse guidance that we have been giving in July of last
- Read more current SARTF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts