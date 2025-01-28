Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:SARTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call January 28, 2025 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joachim Kreuzburg - Chief Executive Officer

Florian Funck - Chief Financial Officer

René Fáber - Head, Bioprocess Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

Charles Pitman-King - Barclays

Matthew Weston - UBS

Doug Schenkel - Wolfe Research

Charles Weston - RBC Capital Markets

Subbu Nambi - Guggenheim Securities

James Quigley - Goldman Sachs

Hugo Solvet - BNP Paribas

Oliver Metzger - ODDO BHF

Dylan van Haaften - Stifel

James Vane-Tempest - Jefferies

Thibault Boutherin - Morgan Stanley

Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech Conference Call on the Preliminary Results 2024 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Yousef, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. This call is scheduled for 60 minutes. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The conference was not to be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it’s my pleasure to hand over to Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg. Please go ahead.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes. Thank you very much for opening our conference call today, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for dialing in. Thank you for your interest in Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech. As always, we will present our results in a way that I will start with some highlights, and then Florian will expand on the financial results in quite some detail on the Sartorius Group. And then after that, René will talk about the results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

So, the highlights for 2024 for the Sartorius Groups are, first of all, we have fully achieved our reverse guidance that we have been giving in July of last