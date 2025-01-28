Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is down heavily with the release of data from two of its trials of DKN-01 (sirexatamab), an anti-DKK1 antibody with potential in multiple cancer types. I covered LPTX
Leap Therapeutics: 2 Cancer Trials Disappoint, But There Is A Silver Lining
Summary
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc.'s DKN-01 showed disappointing results in the DisTinGuish trial for gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer.
- The DeFianCe trial in colorectal cancer was closer to producing something of promise, although the progression-free survival data is not yet mature.
- Additional updates on the progression free survival data provide a future catalyst, with LPTX planning to provide updates in 2025.
- LPTX plans to run a phase 3 study of DKN-01 in colorectal cancer, but the company likely needs to raise cash or partner to fund that study.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.