DeepSeek: Why REITs And Utilities Loved The News

Dane Bowler
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • The market reacted strongly to the unveiling of China's AI, DeepSeek, with AI stocks plummeting and REITs and utilities trading up significantly.
  • Investors are shifting towards predictable returns from REITs and regulated utilities, which offer 8%-10% expected returns, amid uncertainties surrounding AI's future profitability.
  • The DeepSeek news has made the steady cashflows of REITs and utilities more attractive as the allure of AI's unbridled growth diminishes.
AI logo place on abstract blocks

J Studios

The news was everywhere, so I’m sure you already heard that the Chinese unveiled their newly developed AI, DeepSeek, which is presumably more efficient than ChatGPT and trained using fewer resources.

I am not an AI analyst, so I am not equipped to verify these claims. Instead, I want to talk about the massive market response to the news and why seemingly unrelated sectors like REITs and utilities traded up significantly on the day.

Market moves

AI stocks got clobbered.

A screen shot of a black board with red numbers Description automatically generated

E-Trade streamer shortly after close on 1/27/25

Market’s perception of the news

The market clearly thinks DeepSeek is really bad news for AI plays. These companies which were previously perceived to have large moats were presumably overtaken by a start-up that wasn’t even allowed access to the best chips.

Maybe the moat is still intact, maybe it is irrevocably shattered. I don’t know, but more clarity will be found in the coming weeks and months.

More interesting to me is how powerful the response was in non-AI stocks, particularly the boring and predictable sectors like REITs and utilities.

REITs, as measured by the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ), were up substantially along with the regulated electric utilities.

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

E-Trade streamer shortly after close on 1/27/25

Why?

I posit that it comes down to the relative allure of the known versus the unknown.

Known versus unknown

The future is always uncertain, particularly when talking about the stock market, but there are degrees of uncertainty. Some events can be predicted with reasonable accuracy while others are complete wildcards.

If we were to plot the predictability of various investments on a continuum it would look qualitatively something like this.

A close-up of a white background Description automatically generated

2MC

REITs derive most of their cashflows from long term contracts, providing strong visibility into future earnings. Electric utilities will get paid a regulated amount as long as people want to keep their lights on. Treasuries are arguably the most predictable investment.

With each of these instruments, analysts can generally predict cashflows to within a relatively small range up to many years into the future.

On the other side of the spectrum are highly speculative plays and AI. Some of the AI stocks like the Magnificent 7 have reliable businesses outside of AI that are predictable, but a substantial portion of the market cap of these stocks is built upon the less predictable future AI cashflows.

Neither side of the spectrum is necessarily better, it is just a question of which sort of investment people want.

It is fairly straightforward to calculate forward expected returns for REITs and utilities which at current valuation are somewhere around 8%-10% for these sectors.

Forward returns on AI could be anything. Some analysts call for very low ROIC and dismal returns while others believe the handful of leading companies will hold dominant market shares on the primary industry of the future.

So do investors want 8%-10% expected returns or the mystery box?

Known versus unknown

Until the DeepSeek news, the allure of the unknown was just too powerful. The 9% expected returns of boring sectors just didn’t feel like enough with AI revenues estimated at extraordinary levels.

However, if new competitors can enter the scene with relatively little investment, perhaps the incumbent AI companies might not have such unlimited potential.

Thus, I believe REITs and utilities traded up substantially on 1/27/25 because some holes were poked in the unknown. When the unknown is a bit scarier, the known starts to look good. This is particularly evident in the bifurcation within utilities.

Bifurcation within utilities

The utility sector was down significantly today as measured by the Spider (XLU)

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

SA

That is entirely due to a high concentration of independent power producers (IPPs) in the market cap weighted ETF. The IPPs got clobbered:

  • Vistra (VST) down 25%
  • Constellation (CEG) down 19%
  • Talen Energy (TLN) down 21%

Regulated utilities, however, were almost universally up on 1/27/25:

  • Duke Energy (DUK) up 2.51%
  • Dominion (D) up 4.53%
  • Pinnacle West (PNW) up 2.03%
  • American Electric Power (AEP) up 4.15%
  • NextEra Energy (NEE) up 2.28%

Both types of utilities produce power and both are experiencing demand growth to fuel AI.

So why the stark difference in performance?

Known versus unknown:

Regulated utilities operate at largely pre-determined ROE. Their forward growth is reasonably forecastable. Their businesses are steady and analysts have historically been able to predict with good accuracy how earnings will move going forward.

IPPs are the unknown. They are also ramping up production to fuel the surging demand, but how much they get paid for it is to be determined. Rather than a pre-set moderate ROE like regulated utilities their ROE could be phenomenal if prices are like the recent PJM power auctions, or it could be much weaker if capacity prices normalize.

The steady 5%-8% earnings growth of the regulated utilities has not changed with the DeepSeek news. It has merely grown more attractive as the halo of the unknown wears off.

Why were REITs up on 1/27/25?

REITs tend to have an inverse relationship to AI stocks. When AI comes in hot, REITs fall. There is nothing fundamental about this relationship. AI succeeding is fundamentally mildly beneficial for REITs. Data center REITs directly benefit while other REIT sectors benefit indirectly from increased GDP that would come with the AI success story.

The DeepSeek news doesn’t have a substantial fundamental impact on REITs. Data centers will charge the same rent whether the tenants are running Chat GPT or DeepSeek.

It is just a matter of known versus unknown.

REITs, like utilities, have highly forecastable earnings. The growth rates may move up or down a few percentage points depending on how strong leasing comes in, but the ballpark trajectory is generally quite steady.

The steady cashflows of the REIT sector didn’t look all that attractive compared to the alternative of unbridled growth, but if that AI moat is gone, many investors will start to like reliable cashflows.

Wrapping it up

I don’t know if the AI story is broken or if this was just a bump in the road. That is well outside my expertise. The above analysis was just about what I think will happen if AI excitement subsides.

When the tech bubble burst in 2000, REITs had over a decade of substantial outperformance. Relative valuation was in REIT’s favor then and today it favors both REITs and utilities.

This article was written by

Dane Bowler
25.26K Followers

Dane Bowler is the Chief Investment Officer and a registered investment adviser at the 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation. He has over a decade of experience running a proprietary portfolio with a specialization in REITs. On-site property tours and critical analysis of REIT management help inform his selection process.

Dane leads the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Simon and Ross Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GEV, D, AEP, PNW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

