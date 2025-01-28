DeepSeek: Why REITs And Utilities Loved The News

The news was everywhere, so I’m sure you already heard that the Chinese unveiled their newly developed AI, DeepSeek, which is presumably more efficient than ChatGPT and trained using fewer resources.

I am not an AI analyst, so I am not equipped to verify these claims. Instead, I want to talk about the massive market response to the news and why seemingly unrelated sectors like REITs and utilities traded up significantly on the day.

Market moves

AI stocks got clobbered.

E-Trade streamer shortly after close on 1/27/25

Market’s perception of the news

The market clearly thinks DeepSeek is really bad news for AI plays. These companies which were previously perceived to have large moats were presumably overtaken by a start-up that wasn’t even allowed access to the best chips.

Maybe the moat is still intact, maybe it is irrevocably shattered. I don’t know, but more clarity will be found in the coming weeks and months.

More interesting to me is how powerful the response was in non-AI stocks, particularly the boring and predictable sectors like REITs and utilities.

REITs, as measured by the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ), were up substantially along with the regulated electric utilities.

E-Trade streamer shortly after close on 1/27/25

Why?

I posit that it comes down to the relative allure of the known versus the unknown.

Known versus unknown

The future is always uncertain, particularly when talking about the stock market, but there are degrees of uncertainty. Some events can be predicted with reasonable accuracy while others are complete wildcards.

If we were to plot the predictability of various investments on a continuum it would look qualitatively something like this.

2MC

REITs derive most of their cashflows from long term contracts, providing strong visibility into future earnings. Electric utilities will get paid a regulated amount as long as people want to keep their lights on. Treasuries are arguably the most predictable investment.

With each of these instruments, analysts can generally predict cashflows to within a relatively small range up to many years into the future.

On the other side of the spectrum are highly speculative plays and AI. Some of the AI stocks like the Magnificent 7 have reliable businesses outside of AI that are predictable, but a substantial portion of the market cap of these stocks is built upon the less predictable future AI cashflows.

Neither side of the spectrum is necessarily better, it is just a question of which sort of investment people want.

It is fairly straightforward to calculate forward expected returns for REITs and utilities which at current valuation are somewhere around 8%-10% for these sectors.

Forward returns on AI could be anything. Some analysts call for very low ROIC and dismal returns while others believe the handful of leading companies will hold dominant market shares on the primary industry of the future.

So do investors want 8%-10% expected returns or the mystery box?

Known versus unknown

Until the DeepSeek news, the allure of the unknown was just too powerful. The 9% expected returns of boring sectors just didn’t feel like enough with AI revenues estimated at extraordinary levels.

However, if new competitors can enter the scene with relatively little investment, perhaps the incumbent AI companies might not have such unlimited potential.

Thus, I believe REITs and utilities traded up substantially on 1/27/25 because some holes were poked in the unknown. When the unknown is a bit scarier, the known starts to look good. This is particularly evident in the bifurcation within utilities.

Bifurcation within utilities

The utility sector was down significantly today as measured by the Spider (XLU)

SA

That is entirely due to a high concentration of independent power producers (IPPs) in the market cap weighted ETF. The IPPs got clobbered:

Vistra (VST) down 25%

Constellation (CEG) down 19%

Talen Energy (TLN) down 21%

Regulated utilities, however, were almost universally up on 1/27/25:

Duke Energy (DUK) up 2.51%

Dominion (D) up 4.53%

Pinnacle West ( PNW ) up 2.03%

American Electric Power (AEP) up 4.15%

NextEra Energy (NEE) up 2.28%

Both types of utilities produce power and both are experiencing demand growth to fuel AI.

So why the stark difference in performance?

Known versus unknown:

Regulated utilities operate at largely pre-determined ROE. Their forward growth is reasonably forecastable. Their businesses are steady and analysts have historically been able to predict with good accuracy how earnings will move going forward.

IPPs are the unknown. They are also ramping up production to fuel the surging demand, but how much they get paid for it is to be determined. Rather than a pre-set moderate ROE like regulated utilities their ROE could be phenomenal if prices are like the recent PJM power auctions, or it could be much weaker if capacity prices normalize.

The steady 5%-8% earnings growth of the regulated utilities has not changed with the DeepSeek news. It has merely grown more attractive as the halo of the unknown wears off.

Why were REITs up on 1/27/25?

REITs tend to have an inverse relationship to AI stocks. When AI comes in hot, REITs fall. There is nothing fundamental about this relationship. AI succeeding is fundamentally mildly beneficial for REITs. Data center REITs directly benefit while other REIT sectors benefit indirectly from increased GDP that would come with the AI success story.

The DeepSeek news doesn’t have a substantial fundamental impact on REITs. Data centers will charge the same rent whether the tenants are running Chat GPT or DeepSeek.

It is just a matter of known versus unknown.

REITs, like utilities, have highly forecastable earnings. The growth rates may move up or down a few percentage points depending on how strong leasing comes in, but the ballpark trajectory is generally quite steady.

The steady cashflows of the REIT sector didn’t look all that attractive compared to the alternative of unbridled growth, but if that AI moat is gone, many investors will start to like reliable cashflows.

Wrapping it up

I don’t know if the AI story is broken or if this was just a bump in the road. That is well outside my expertise. The above analysis was just about what I think will happen if AI excitement subsides.

When the tech bubble burst in 2000, REITs had over a decade of substantial outperformance. Relative valuation was in REIT’s favor then and today it favors both REITs and utilities.