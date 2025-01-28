RTX Corporation (RTX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Chris Calio - President and CEO
Neil Mitchill - CFO
Nathan Ware - VP of IR
Conference Call Participants
Myles Walton - Wolfe Research
Peter Arment - Baird
Ron Epstein - Bank of America
Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank
Rob Stallard - Vertical Research
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Seth Seifman - JPMorgan
Jason Gursky - Citi Research
Gautam Khanna - TD Cowen
Matt Akers - Wells Fargo
Ken Herbert - RBC Capital Markets
David Strauss - Barclays
Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs
Scott Mikus - Melius Research
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the RTX Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Latif, and I will be your operator for today. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes. On the call today are Chris Calio, President and Chief Executive Officer; Neil Mitchill, Chief Financial Officer; and Nathan Ware, Vice President of Investor Relations.
This call is being webcast live on the Internet and there is a presentation available for download from RTX website at www.rtx.com. Please note, except where otherwise noted, the company will speak to results from continuing operations, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments and net non-recurring and/or significant items often referred to by management as other significant items. The company also reminds listeners that the earnings and cash flow expectations and any other forward-looking statements provided in this call are subject to risks and uncertainties.
RTX SEC filings, including its Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, provide details on important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
Once the call becomes open for questions, we ask that you limit your first round to one question per caller
- Read more current RTX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts