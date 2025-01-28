The disease formerly known as NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) was recently renamed in the medical literature to the more descriptive MASH (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis). In its advanced stages, this is what's commonly referred to as cirrhosis of the liver, and in its earlier
Some Good MASH/NASH News From Akero Therapeutics
Summary
- One of the best candidates for treatment of MASH recently has been a hormone called FGF21. There are three different FGF21 receptor types, and there have been several analogs of the hormone (with different pharmacokinetic and receptor-binding profiles) entering clinical trials.
- One of these (exfruxifermin) just produced some extremely interesting clinical results. Akero Therapeutics reported 96-week data in its trial of advanced MASH patients, and there seem really significant signs of improvement compared to placebo.
- We can expect a number of other trial results from both AKRO and their competitors in the coming months.
Derek Lowe, an Arkansan by birth, got his BA from Hendrix College and his PhD in organic chemistry from Duke before spending time in Germany on a Humboldt Fellowship on his post-doc. He's worked for several major pharmaceutical companies since 1989 on drug discovery projects against schizophrenia, Alzheimer's, diabetes, osteoporosis and other diseases. To contact Derek, email him directly: derekb.lowe@gmail.com (mailto:derekb.lowe@gmail.com)
