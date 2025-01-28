CCIA: Overpriced CEF Term Preferred Security
Summary
- CCIA shares have rallied to $26.68, representing a 6.72% premium over par, reducing the yield to maturity to 6.7%, which is low relative to comparable securities.
- While the coupon rate is 8.75%, the current yield is only 8.2%, and the YTM has become less attractive given the tenor, volatility, and alternatives available in the market.
- The recent price surge is likely driven by large-scale buying in an illiquid market, without any substantial changes in the fund’s fundamentals to justify the low YTM.
- Comparable CLO funds, such as Priority Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital, offer higher yields to maturity (7.5% or more) and similar risk profiles.
- CCIA is now considered overpriced, and investors are advised to sell and capitalize on gains while reinvesting in higher-yield alternatives, given the diminishing returns and potential for early redemption risk.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.