Franklin California Tax-Free Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Over the quarter, Franklin California Tax-Free Income Fund fared worse than its benchmark, the Linked Bloomberg Muni Bond California Exempt/Muni Bond Index.
  • Yield curve positioning detracted from relative fund performance. Yields increased across much of the muni curve, and therefore our overweight to muni bonds with 20 or more years to maturity hindered returns.
  • Demand for new muni bond sales remained robust, with anecdotal evidence suggesting that many new issue deals continue to be oversubscribed.

Tax Free

triloks

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: The municipal (muni) bond market, as measured by the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index, recorded negative total returns in the fourth quarter of 2024 but fared better than US Treasuries. General obligation bonds fared better than revenue-related issues, and there was no clear

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

