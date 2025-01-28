The threat of competition from China's DeepSeek AI models has sparked a fresh correction in U.S. tech counterparts. And yet among large-caps, Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been able to hang on to its heady ~20% gains over the past year, defying the risk-off
Salesforce.Com: Don't Pay This Premium In The Late Phases Of The Bull Market (Downgrade)
Summary
- I'm downgrading Salesforce to a sell rating with the stock approaching an ~8x revenue multiple, with category leadership in tech likely to shift to small/mid-caps.
- Revenue in the company's faster-growing segments like Slack and MuleSoft slowed considerably in Q3, offsetting stronger performance in Sales Cloud.
- Over the long run, I view AI as a net-risk to Salesforce as its products are priced by seat, which is risky as AI displaces more of the corporate workforce.
- I'm setting a 9-12 month price target of $285 for Salesforce, at which point I'd become an eager buyer of the stock again.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.