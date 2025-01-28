Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Barbato - CFO

Lee Rudow - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum

Ted Jackson - Northland Securities

Martin Yang - Oppenheimer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Transcat Incorporated Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Tom Barbato. Thank you. You may begin.

Tom Barbato

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. We appreciate your time and your interest in Transcat. With me here on the call today is our President and CEO; Lee Rudow; and our Chief Operating Officer, Mike West.

We will begin the call with some prepared remarks, and then we'll open it up the call for questions. Our earnings release crossed the wire after markets closed yesterday. Both the earnings release and the slides that we'll reference during our prepared remarks can be found on our website, transcat.com, in the Investor Relations section.

If you would, please refer to Slide 2. As you are aware, we may make forward-looking statements during the formal presentation, including and Q&A portion of this teleconference. These statements apply to - future events, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from where we are today.

These factors are outlined in the news release, as well as in the documents filed by the company with the SEC. You can find those on our website where we regularly post information about the company as well as on the SEC's website at