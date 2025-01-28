Tata Steel Limited (TATLY) Q3 FY2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tata Steel Limited (OTC:TATLY) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

T. V. Narendran - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Koushik Chatterjee - Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

Samita Shah - VP Corporate Finance, Treasury, and Risk Management

Conference Call Participants

Satyadeep Jain - Ambit Capital

Sumangal Nevatia - Kotak Securities

Amit Murarka - Axis Capital

Vikash Singh - Phillip Capital

Ritesh Shah - Investec

Indrajit Agrawal - CLSA

Ashish Kejriwal - Nuvama

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Tata Steel Analyst Call. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. All the attendees' audio and video has been disabled from the backend and will be enabled subsequently.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Samita Shah. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.

Samita Shah

Thank you, [Guchuk]. Good afternoon, good evening, and good morning to all our participants joining us on this call today. On behalf of Tata Steel, I'm delighted to welcome you to this call where we will discuss our results for the third quarter of FY25.

We have with us course our CEO and Managing Director, Mr. T.V. Narendran; and our Executive Director and CFO, Mr. Koushik Chatterjee. And we will walk you through our results and answer any questions you may have, over the next hour, hour and a half.

I hope you've had a chance to go through our results, which were declared yesterday, and there's a detailed presentation which has been uploaded on our website. Page 2 of that presentation has a disclaimer clause, which will cover the entire proceedings today.

Thank you again, and I will request Naren to make a few opening comments. Thank you.

T. V. Narendran

Thank you, Samita. Good morning, good afternoon to everyone. Good