Franklin Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • US stocks collectively rose in the fourth quarter of 2024, despite retreating in December.
  • Franklin Income Fund fared better than Blended 50% MSCI USA High Dividend Yield Index + 25% Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index + 25% Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
  • While the high-yield market offers attractive yields, we remain balanced and selective due to the potential for higher refinancing costs impacting companies’ fundamentals.

Growing graph on the wall interior

Eoneren

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: US stocks collectively rose in the fourth quarter of 2024, despite retreating in December. Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election and the Republican Party’s success in gaining a majority in both chambers of the US Congress led

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FRIAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FRIAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCISX
--
FKINX
--
FRIAX
--
FKIQX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News