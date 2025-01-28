Pfizer Q4 Earnings Preview: 5 Critical Business Issues To Consider

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(21min)

Summary

  • Ahead of next Tuesday's earnings release, Pfizer seems undervalued based on current price of $26.55 & valuation of $150bn. But is it madness to expect upside? Quite possibly it is.
  • My DCF analysis suggests stock ought to be valued ~$50, but this depends on the business becoming significantly derisked by new product launches, operational efficiencies, & debt paydown.
  • Pfizer management say its key focus areas include improving R&D productivity, expanding margins, achieving commercial excellence, and optimizing capital allocation to enhance shareholder value in 2025.
  • However, Pfizer faces significant headwinds from patent expiries, and drug pricing since the Inflation Reduction Act was passed, impacting key drugs like Vyndaqel, Ibrance, and Eliquis.
  • The potential success of Pfizer's oral GLP-1 candidate, danuglipron, could be a game-changer, but current data and competition make this uncertain.

Pfizer HQ in New York City

georgeclerk

Investment Overview

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), the New York based Pharma giant, is set to report its Q4 and full-year 2024 earnings next Tuesday, 4th February.

The company took the unusual step of holding a conference call to discuss

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
12.91K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE, ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
PFE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News