PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Wayne Wasechek - Vice President and CFO

Eric Cremers - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

George Staphos - Bank of America

Ketan Mamtora - BMO

Nico Piccini - Truist Securities

Gregory Andreopoulos - Citi

Mark Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners

Matthew McKellar - RBC Capital Markets

Kurt Yinger - D.A. Davidson

Wayne Wasechek

Good morning. And welcome to PotlatchDeltic’s fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call is Eric Cremers, PotlatchDeltic’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

This call will contain forward-looking statements. Please review the cautionary statements in our press release, on the presentation slides and in our filings with the SEC regarding the risks associated with these forward-looking statements. Also, please note that a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the appendix to the presentation slides and on our website at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

I’ll turn the call over to Eric for some comments and then we’ll review our fourth quarter results and our 2025 outlook.

Eric Cremers

Thank you, Wayne. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Yesterday, after the market closed, we reported total adjusted EBITDA of $232 million for 2024. These results reflect the strong performance of our Real Estate business and the stability provided by our Timberlands operations. Our Wood Products results